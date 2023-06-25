Those Who Don't Exist

Barriers to public services

The IMSS document “Comprehensive Care Protocols: COVID-19 Prevention, diagnosis and treatment" dedicates 12 of 153 pages to the rehabilitation of patients with a history of COVID-19: at the basic care level, doctors must identify COVID aftereffects, and if necessary, refer patients to rehabilitation units or to specialists at IMSS’ third level of care (for patients with complex diagnoses).

It was 8:30 a.m. and a 39-year-old long-hauler was waiting in front of the Long COVID Comprehensive Rehabilitation module of the IMSS Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit North, in Mexico City, where he agreed to an initial interview with palabra. (He was too exhausted and stressed to talk longer, and we did not get his name.)

“I don't know when I was infected. I realized something was going on in January 2022. I started to feel very tired; I got annoyed really easily. There are days that I can't even tolerate myself," says the man, whom we will call Antonio, on February 8, 2023.

Antonio was the only patient in the room, and that day he would receive his fourth and final session in the module, a rectangular room with six SciFit PRO1 upper body exercise machines.

An exceedingly small minority of patients get long COVID appointments at IMSS’ third care level. In 2020 and 2021, the institute recorded more than 97,297 appointments related to long COVID, but only 4.8% of these were in IMSS third care level hospitals (specialized care hospitals).

In response to public information access requests, the IMSS reports that three complementary medical units offer subsequent care to patients with long COVID issues. Between 2020 and 2022, the three units saw 1,635 patients for neurological aftereffects from COVID, an average of one patient per day. Of these patients, 96.2% were seen at the IMSS Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit North, where Antonio had his appointment in February 2023.

"I don't have reflexes in my legs, I don't feel them," Antonio says. He had been waiting since December 2022 to be treated in Neurology at an IMSS third care level hospital.

"Honestly, I'm already tired and especially from being in hospitals," he says upon saying goodbye, apologizing for not wanting to talk more about his experience. "Go here, go there, and right now what I'm trying to do is calm myself down a bit." We do not know if Antonio ended up being seen at the IMSS third level hospital.

If patients suffer neurological complications or aftereffects, the recommendation is rehabilitation and a neurology referral, the institute says. In 2020 and 2021, IMSS neurology services granted a total of 690 consultations for COVID-19 aftereffects, an average of less than one per day nationwide, according to data from the institute’s Department of Medical Resources.

palabra requested an interview with IMSS officials. The institute's Department of Medical Resources responded by email, saying that the IMSS Division of Clinical Excellence has developed 13 pages in official documents dedicated to care for patients with aftereffects from COVID.

Regarding the scant 690 Neurology consults for long COVID, the response stated that "an important number of patients with COVID-19 aftereffects surely received care in the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services.”

Sedation instead of treatment

Mayra Domínguez, 29, was infected in June 2020, while in the last semester of her architecture studies in university. Today, she has a degree, but her dream of creating an interior design studio remains on hold while she suffers from neurological symptoms.

Early on, she lost mobility in her legs and feeling in her face and left arm. Her symptoms increased in the following months, including fatigue, sensations of electric shock in her head, involuntary movements, vertigo, and tachycardia (elevated heart rate).