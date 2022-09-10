I Am The Land

The jungle is alive along the dirt path to the ancient ball fields of Tibes Indigenous Ceremonial Park. Leading the way on the familiar stretch, Po Araní walks through the abundant green foliage, passing familiar flora and fauna that is eager to provide the tools for healing and sustenance. Ancestral knowledge buzzes through his brain as he recalls centuries of information passed down through generations of his taíno indigenous roots on the island of Puerto Rico, or as his ancestors called it, Borikén.

Most Puerto Ricans identify interchangeably with the words Puerto Rican and boricua – the latter derived from the taíno name for the island. Despite the unmistakable presence of their influence on modern Puerto Rican culture, taínos such as Po Araní have been fighting to reverse the long-held myth that their peoples have been extinct since the Spanish conquest in the late 1400s. Unlike other Native American tribes, the taíno remain unrecognized by the government that occupies their ancestral land, despite centuries of practicing traditional medicine, ceremonies, and rituals both on and off the island. And while various foreign interests have dominated their homeland over the past 500 years, the taíno have persisted under the cover of culture, language, food, and music.

Though only a few minutes have passed since we met in a small parking lot north of Ponce, Borikén, to embark on the trek into the rainforest, I quickly realize that I am in the presence of a medicinal and cultural expert. The day spent with Po Araní was one of many that impacted me over the course of the three months spent documenting this connection to the land via spiritual knowledge across the island. Po inherited a respect for nature’s gifts and a practical guide for how to use them from his grandmother, who learned it from her grandmother before her.