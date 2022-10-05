A Place of Refuge

Botaderos is located in the Mesoamerican biological corridor of the Honduran Caribbean. Thirty-four water sources come from the mountain which has been part of a protected national park since 2012. The Honduran government's 2013-2024 management plan established an area of more than 24,000 acres where no agricultural, pastoral, or harvesting activity was allowed. This included mining, construction of dams, or installation of antennas.

This was short-lived due to a decree in late 2013 that reduced the protected area despite opposition from various Honduran institutions. Following this change, Inversiones Los Pinares, owned by Honduran businessman Lenir Pérez, obtained the permit to build the mine.

Muddy water, "gringo" money

As soon as construction work began around the mine, Dalila threw herself into the fight that would change her life and ultimately force her to leave her country. In her community, the water turned into “pure mud” and stopped working to quench thirst. “Neither the pigs nor the cows drank the muddy water. People started buying large (water) bottles,” she recalls. Nucor, the leading U.S. steelmaker, was planning to buy the ore that was mined. Communities were quick to oppose the project.

A journalistic investigation conducted by the Honduran outlet Contracorriente, the Latin American Center for Journalistic Investigation, and Univisión Investiga, found that Nucor was associated with Inversiones Los Pinares in a rather opaque way through a subsidiary in Panama. “It is not easy to know that all these layers of companies exist,” says Jennifer Ávila, director and co-founder of Contracorriente. The people of the communities said that "gringos arrived," but to verify this connection, a leak and several months of journalistic work were required, in which, among other things, the business relationship between Nucor and Lenir Pérez was soon unearthed, a relationship that began back in 2015. Nucor said it left the project in 2019 because of protests.